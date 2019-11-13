UNA Marching Band returns to the BOA Marching Band Grand Nationals in Indianapolis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FLORENCE, Ala. - For the University of North Alabama Pride Marching Band, national recognition is nothing new. The Pride is practicing, getting ready to perform on the nation's largest stage at the Bands of America Marching Band Grand Nationals at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

The BOA organization organizes contests nationwide for high school bands. Four university bands are invited to exhibit at the Grand Nationals in Indianapolis.

This is the fourth time UNA's band has been invited and band director, Dr. Lloyd Jones, couldn't be prouder.

"I appreciate them contacting us; I feel like our students work just as hard as any other university band in the nation and I'm thrilled we can go represent our university at a national level," said Dr. Jones. "It puts us right up there with all of the larger band programs throughout the United States. Just because we're at a school that's a little smaller doesn't mean we can't have a quality product just like any other university."

Playing on the national stage is just one more accolade that continues to promote the Shoals to other parts of the country.

"I'm glad the University of North Alabama is such a player in the Shoals area and plays a large role in the quality of life," said Dr. Jones.

If you're unable to attend the Grand Nationals on November 16, they will be streamed on flomarching.com.