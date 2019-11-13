× Tickets on sale now for Huntsville Championship

Huntsville, Ala. – Tickets for the Huntsville Championship are now on sale.

The Huntsville Championship is a new Korn Ferry Tour event taking place at The Ledges April 20-26, 2020.

Fans can choose from a variety of ticket types based on their preferred tournament experience.

Tickets start at $10 for daily grounds admission and weekly passes are available for fans looking to experience the entire tournament weekend.

Upgraded hospitality options are also available.

Located near the 10th tee and The Ledges clubhouse, the Michelob Ultra Patio will offer a poolside experience. Daily Michelob Ultra Patio tickets start at $40 and grant admission for any one day, Thursday through Sunday. Weekly Michelob Ultra Patio tickets start at $120 and grant admission for the entire tournament weekend, Thursday through Sunday.

The SkyDeck presented by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama will offer an exclusive shared hospitality experience on the course with complimentary food and beverage service, VIP parking and more. Located on the 18th fairway and in close proximity to the main entrance and clubhouse, the SkyDeck’s tiered seating will allow guests the option to move closer to the action.

Additionally, fans can catch a taste of the Huntsville Championship on Thursday, November 14 during the tournament’s takeover at Rocket Republic Brewery, ocated at 617 Meridian Street in Huntsville.

From 5:00pm-8:00pm, test your putting skills, grab some of the first Huntsville Championship swag, and enter to win tickets at the event.

You can find more information about the championship, tickets and events here.