× Texas EquuSearch returns home, suspends search for Aniah Blanchard

AUBURN, Ala. – Texas EquuSearch, the national search group that’s been looking for Aniah Blanchard, went back to Texas Tuesday night.

According to our news partners in Auburn, the group used every resource available to them over the last nine days to locate Aniah. They say that they will return when there is new information but they are suspending the search until they have a new lead.

Texas EquuSearch says they believe the Auburn Police Department, the public, and other agencies involved will find a new lead.

On Sunday, the 29-year-old suspect in Blanchard’s kidnapping, Ibraheem Yazeed, had his initial court appearance in the case. Yazeed is being held without bond because the court finds him to be a danger to the public.

Blanchard disappeared 20 days ago.