Preview of 53rd annual CMAs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NASHVILLE (WKRN) — Ladies reign supreme at this year's CMA's.

"I just want people to see the show and be like, Dang, there's some really talented women in country music, said Carrie Underwood.

After more than a decade of hosting alongside Brad Paisley, this year, Underwood will be joined by two legends: Reba and Dolly.

Up for six awards, the most of any artist, a pregnant Maren Morris is a bit starstruck.

"Dolly Parton touched my stomach earlier so he's been touched by an Angel," said Morris.

Morris will try to win "Female Vocalist of the Year." She'll face off against Underwood, who won last year and 2017's winner, Miranda Lambert.

"I'm very excited to be here," said Lambert. "I love the CMAs and it's like a big country music reunion."

And don't forget about the guys! This year mirrors last year in the "Male Vocalist of the Year" category. The nominees include Keith Urban, last year's "Entertainer of the Year".

He's up for that coveted award again.

"Who knows ever from year to year to year. But I will say, to be nominated again was pretty surreal as well," said Urban.

Urban will battle it out with some big names that include Garth Brooks, who has won six times, the most in the history of the award.

"It's pretty neat to see the names that are in the entertainer category. And realize there are probably five other names that could be in there as well but you're lucky to be apart of those people," said Brooks.

The CMA Awards will air live from the Bridgestone Arena in downtown Nashville on Wednesday, Nov. 13.