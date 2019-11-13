School Delays across the Tennessee Valley

McDonald’s kicks off holiday season with a new McFlurry flavor

Posted 5:50 am, November 13, 2019, by , Updated at 05:51AM, November 13, 2019

(CNN) – McDonald’s is rolling out its first new seasonal Mcflurry in seven years and the flavor is snickerdoodle!

The fast-food chain said it wanted to give customers something special to celebrate the holidays.

The sweet treat combines vanilla soft serve ice cream and crunchy crumbles of sweet cinnamon cookies.

The snickerdoodle Mcflurry is available this week through the uber eats app.

After that, it’ll hit menus nationwide for a limited time.

