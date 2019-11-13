Marshall County Christmas Coalition still needs sponsors for children

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. - Christmas gifts can be expensive especially for those already on a tight budget.

The Marshall County Christmas Coalition needs your help to make Christmas merry for some low-income families.

The nonprofit still has 503 children from low-income families there that need sponsors.

The group began with 1,600 children in need.

Each child has a wish list and their ages range from newborn to 18 years old.

Sponsors are asked to spend $100 for a child zero to 12, and $125 for the teenagers, but there is no limit to how much you can spend.

“It certainly is income-based and so these are children that probably would not get anything maybe or maybe one thing or two things on Christmas, so that’s what a lot of this is, to make a day bright for them,” said Marshall County Christmas Coalition Director Beth Sprouse.

