Marshall County Christmas Coalition still needs sponsors for children

Posted 6:28 pm, November 13, 2019, by , Updated at 06:48PM, November 13, 2019
Data pix.

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. - Christmas gifts can be expensive especially for those already on a tight budget.

The Marshall County Christmas Coalition needs your help to make Christmas merry for some low-income families.

The nonprofit still has 503 children from low-income families there that need sponsors.

The group began with 1,600 children in need.

Each child has a wish list and their ages range from newborn to 18 years old.

Sponsors are asked to spend $100 for a child zero to 12, and $125 for the teenagers, but there is no limit to how much you can spend.

“It certainly is income-based and so these are children that probably would not get anything maybe or maybe one thing or two things on Christmas, so that’s what a lot of this is, to make a day bright for them,” said Marshall County Christmas Coalition Director Beth Sprouse.

Click here for more information on how to become a sponsor.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.