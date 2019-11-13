James Putman wins $319 for his class at Discovery Middle School

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. - Teacher? Coach? Bus Driver? This Madison County teacher shows that diversity is a recipe for success.

James Putman is a teacher at Discovery Middle School in Madison.

His fellow faculty member say he does it all and does it well.

"He’s driving the bus, he’s coaching basketball, he is teaching in the classes every day," said Principal Kim Stewart.

The principal says that the students love him and his ability to make learning fun.

"He is good at giving them clear direction and making learning fun. They aren’t just sitting in class taking notes there are often little stations with lots of discovery going on," said Stewart.

Putman has activities ranging from rocket launches, electronics, and planetary exploration. He wants the kids to get excited about science.

"It’s just a fun way for him to connect with his students and to make the learning itself fun. He has a passion and he loves what he does," said Stewart.

James Putman was very excited to win $319 for his classroom at Discovery Middle School.

"For somebody to recognize me for doing for what I enjoy and what I love is that’s a tremendous reward. That’s fantastic," said Putman.

"I’m teaching chemistry intro to physics that’s my subject matter," said Putman.

And that's not all.

"I simply do this job because I enjoy it. I love working with these kids. I have a fantastic time with them," said Putman.

Mr. Putman enjoys what he does.

"I get out here right after school and drive a bus route," said Putman.

If you are lucky, you will have him for science, basketball, and he will take you home.

