High school seniors learn to vote in mock election

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Voting can be daunting and confusing if it's your first time. That's why high schools are holding mock elections.

Around 300 seniors from Lee High School and New Century Technology High School learned the ins and outs of voting Wednesday -- from signing in, to casting a ballot.

League of Women Voters of the Tennessee Valley President Kathy Jones said it’s an experience that teaches them what they’re going to see when they go to the voting booths.

“We want to make sure that they’re able to change the world and we want to help them be ready to do that," Jones said. "It’s their turn to step up and start helping make decisions."

The mock elections are a product of the collaboration between the League of Women Voters of the Tennessee Valley, the Probate Office of Madison County, Huntsville City Schools and , Madison County Schools. Mock elections have already occurred at high schools such as Madison County, Hazel Green, Sparkman, and New Hope.

Lee High School senior Akaia Rice says everyone should invoke their right to vote.

“I feel like everyone should participate in this, because it will help everyone learn and be prepared and know what to expect when the election comes around,” said Rice.

Lee High school English teacher Stephanie Hyatt said it gives young adults a sense of confidence to vote.

“This generation, these kids that are coming through now they’re on fire. They are all about politics,” said Rice. “I think they all see that there are a number of things that are being discussed in politics that are on the horizon, that is going to mean a lot to their future. Things they’re voting on today are things that will actually impact them.”

After participating in the mock election, students who are 17.5 years old or more could choose to register to vote. In the first few hours, almost 60 students officially became registered voters in the state of Alabama.