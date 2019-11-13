It was a frigid Wednesday morning with lows in the middle to upper teens across the Tennessee Valley. Winds were up just enough to keep from a record low in Huntsville. We got down to 17° which is 1° off the record of 16° back in 1911. Here is a look at a short list of morning lows.

Here are a few more:

Winchester: 14°F

Cullman: 14°F

Crossville: 15°F

Valley Head: 16°F

Fort Payne: 16°F

UAH: 17°F

Courtland: 17°F

Winds Up – Not As Cold Air Temperature: (This what we had Wednesday morning – no record)

Winds mix the atmosphere at the surface and don’t allow the temperature to drop to the lowest point. That’s why we didn’t see a record low Wednesday morning in Huntsville. The downside to that, there is a wind chill factor. Those were in the single digits for some this morning.

Winds Down – Colder Temperatures:

The ‘heat’ radiates back into the atmosphere allowing the temperature to drop. The sky has to be mainly clear as well. This is called “radiational cooling” and temperatures can get to their lowest point in these conditions.

We haven’t been this cold since January 2018 where we had several mornings with lows in the single digits and teens. On the other end, we had all-time record highs of 100° less than a month and a half ago!

Look for a sunny and cool afternoon. It will still be chilly for November, but a big improvement from Tuesday. Highs today reach the middle 40s.





WHNT News 19 Weather