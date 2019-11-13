× Free self-defense classes for women in Decatur

DECATUR, Ala. — The Decatur Police Department will be offering free self-defense classes for women in December.

Women of all abilities are encouraged to register for the Rape Aggression training course. The course will be capped at 20 attendees. An information form and a hold harmless release must be completed and returned to the police department’s front desk by Monday, November 25 to register.

“We are honored to provide practical instruction to our residents. We hope they never have to put the tools they learn into practice, but preparation is a key component of safety for all,” said Chief Nate Allen in a news release.

Training will be divided into three training sessions starting Tuesday, December 3 – Thursday, December 5. Each class will be hosted from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. by Sgt. Atchley and Ofc. Bradley at the Decatur Police Training Center. Participants are expected to attend all three classes.