School Delays across the Tennessee Valley

Florida police: Officer killed service dog that bit at him

Posted 7:32 am, November 13, 2019, by

Red and blue Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city. Abstract blurry image.

OKEECHOBEE, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a Florida police officer fatally shot a service dog while responding to a man suffering from a seizure.

An Okeechobee police statement says the shooting happened Monday night.

Police say two officers approached a man suffering from medical issues on the side of a road. They recognized the man and were familiar with his medical history.

While one officer helped the man, his service dog began to lunge and bite at the other officer. Police say the officer pushed the dog away several times before it went for his face, prompting the officer to shoot the dog once. The animal died while being taken to a veterinarian.

Authorities say the 60-pound (27-kilogram), mixed-breed dog wasn’t wearing a service vest.

Investigators say independent eyewitness supported the officer’s account.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.