Elderly Prattville couple reported missing

PRATTVILLE, Ala. – Police are looking for a couple who were last seen leaving them home Tuesday morning.

Walter and Annie Jemison could be suffering from a condition that could impair their judgment, police said Wednesday. They were last seen leaving their home around 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Annie Jemison, 78, is 5 feet 7 inches tall and 140 pounds with brown hair. She was last seen wearing a brown top and brown pants.

Walter Jemison, 80, is 5 feet 8 inches tall and 220 pounds. He was last seen wearing black pants and a black zip-up jacket.

The couple may be in a light blue 2009 Chrysler Sebring with Alabama tag number 4AC5582.

Anyone with information on the Jemisons’ location is asked to contact the Prattville Police Department at 334-595-0208 or call 911.