Decatur police searching for domestic violence suspect

DECATUR, Ala. – Police asked the public Wednesday to help them find a man wanted in connection with several domestic violence felonies.

The Decatur Police Department said Gerald Lamar Matthews, 33, should not be approached.

Matthews is 5 feet 5 inches tall and 170 pounds. Police said he is known to frequent southeast and northwest Decatur, particularly in the East Acres community.

Anyone who has information about Matthews’s location is asked to contact Decatur Police Department Det. Jowers at 256-341-4656 or Det. Birchfield at 256-341-4819.