Christmas Parades happening around the Tennessee Valley

TENNESSEE VALLEY – Get ready for family-friendly Christmas festivities and fun all December long.

Organizers all over the Tennessee Valley are getting ready for the 2019 Christmas parade season.

Here is a list of the local Christmas Parades –

Colbert County

Tuscumbia Christmas Parade: Tuesday, November 27th at 6:00 p.m.

Muscle Shoals Christmas Parade: Tuesday, December 11th at 7:00 p.m.

Sheffield Christmas Parade on December 4th at 6:00 p.m.

Leighton Christmas parade on December 15th at 6:00 p.m