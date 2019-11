× Box truck wrecked on Memorial Parkway

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Authorities worked to clear a wreck involving a box truck on Memorial Parkway at Redstone Road Wednesday night.

The truck was the only vehicle involved and it flipped onto its side into the ditch.

Huntsville Police were seen performing a field sobriety test on a person at the scene.

Authorities say no one was hurt in the wreck.