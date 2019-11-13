× Authorities investigating violent home invasion in Morgan County

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help solving a violent home invasion.

Authorities say a homeowner on Apple Grove Road in the Union Hill community sustained extensive injuries and items were stolen from the home Sunday morning before dawn.

Investigators are reviewing forensic evidence and following up on leeds.

If you have any information on this violent crime, please share it with authorities. You can file an anonymous tip with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office here, or call them at (256) 351-4800.