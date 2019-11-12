Sleet, Gusty Winds, and Brutal Cold Greet North Alabamians This Morning

Well, many of us woke up to some wintry weather. Light sleet and snow accumulations on grassy and elevated surfaces led to some pretty pictures this morning.

Tuesday Morning Wintry Mix – Your Viewer Photos!

Thankfully, this didn’t cause any major widespread issues this morning, but it has been a brutally cold and windy morning. Wind gusts have exceeded 30 mph across parts of north Alabama, and that coupled with the cold air led to single digit wind chills in some spots.

While we expect the sun to break out today and most of this to evaporate away, it will remain a very cold day across the area. Temperatures will stay mainly below freezing across the Tennessee Valley through the afternoon. Thankfully, warmer weather is on the way through the rest of the week.

Meteorologist Alex Puckett

