× Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely pleads not guilty, trial set for March

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely pleaded not guilty Tuesday afternoon at his arraignment on 13 criminal charges.

Blakely’s trial was set for March 9.

Blakely was indicted in August on theft and ethics charges, including stealing from his office and from his sheriff campaign account.

Blakely has contended that the ethics law he was indicted under is unconstitutionally vague. A judge turned down his request last week to have the case thrown out.

He has served as sheriff in Limestone County for 36 years.