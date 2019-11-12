Huntsville Hospital expands NICU by 10 beds, growing with regional health needs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Huntsville Hospital for Women & Children has made an addition to its neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) for the first time in 15 years. The expansion is in response to north Alabama's growing health care needs.

“More young families moving to Huntsville, more people having babies in Huntsville, and just because of that more babies are going to need neonatal intensive care," explained Dr. Lee Morris, a neonatologist and medical director of the NICU.

The hospital has added ten new beds to its NICU, so it can now care for a total of 65 sick and premature babies at a time.

"We have been very, very full at times in our existing unit," Dr. Morris said. "There have been times when we’ve had to think about diverting babies away to other hospitals."

Ten new beds is significant, considering the NICU admits about 1,000 newborns here every year. Dr. Morris said it's possible they'll add more beds to the expanded space in the future.

"We take care of everything here, from tiny little one-pound babies to big full-term babies who are unexpectedly sick," he said.

This is the only Level III NICU in all of north Alabama.

"We have specialists here, we have surgery here, we have the ability to transport patients in," Dr. Morris said.

The existing NICU at the hospital is currently full, and at least six babies will be moved into the expanded portion starting next week.