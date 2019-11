FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ala. – A fire broke out in the computer lab at West Elementary School in Russellville on Tuesday morning.

Due to the fire, West Elementary School will be closed on Tuesday, November 12.

The fire was called in around 1:45 a.m and Russellville fire crews responded quickly to contain it. Officials say the computer lab was the only room that received extension damage however there is smoke damage and water damage in other parts of the school.