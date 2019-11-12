Feeding Families of Alabama asking for Thanksgiving food donations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTSELLE, Ala. - Thanksgiving will be here before you know it and one Hartselle woman is trying to feed as many families as possible.

Edee Grin of Feeding Families of Alabama says she's accepting donations for Thanksgiving boxes.

Families from counties across the region benefit from the food giveaways around the holidays.

She said when you think of Thanksgiving, turkey is normally the first thing that comes to mind.

But she's asking that people not donate them.

"Actually turkeys are a waste. A lot of our families don't have a way to cook a turkey, they don't have a way to store a turkey," Gun explained. "So what we decided to do and what they really need are the basic kitchen staple items. So that's what we went with."

Grun said there is still a big need for donations as she is expecting hundreds of families to show up for the food boxes closer to the holiday.

To find out how you can donate visit the Feeding Families of Alabama Facebook page.

The deadline for donations is November 15.