× Federal government investing $24 million for two north Alabama road projects

FLORENCE AND MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – Two north Alabama road projects are getting a boost from the federal government.

The $24 million grants are part of a $900 million program funding projects with significant local or regional areas.

In Florence, a 1.5-mile stretch of U.S. 72 will be widened from four to six lanes, with concrete curbs and gutters the entire length. The stretch lies between two existing areas of six-lane roadway.

In Madison County, 2.5 miles of Blake Bottom Road will be widened from two to five lanes between Research Park Boulevard and Jeff Road. Drainage improvements and sidewalks are also included in the project, which will accommodate increased traffic from the Blake Bottom-Research Park interchange improvements already underway.

Half of the $900 million was explicitly awarded to projects in rural communities. In a news release, the U.S. Department of Transportation cited these rural-focused awards were based on “historic underinvestment in rural America.”