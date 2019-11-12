Emergency warming center open for the homeless

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala - Grateful Life Community Church opened its emergency warming center on Tuesday for people to stay the night.

When the temperatures drop below freezing for more than 24 hours consecutively, Grateful Life Community Church welcomes people and pets.

"Two-legged, four-legged, flying, it doesn’t matter," said Larry Jess, Board Chair at Grateful Life Community Church.

Grateful Life Community Church provides people with homes a warm place to sleep, eat, and hang out during the chilly days.

“We try to just make everyone feel comfortable, feel safe, we have one rule, don’t be stupid we’re all in this together,” Jess said.

Tuesday night, 42 people slept at the warming center.

Joe Patterson, church elder, and cook helps prepare the meals and snacks.

“Many a time people have come to me and have said, this is the only hot meal I’ve had this week, and that makes it worth while,” said Patterson.

Wednesday night is going to be a cold one again, but thanks to Patterson and other volunteers they’ll wake up to warm breakfast.

"Tomorrow we're having ham and biscuits, scrambled eggs, and fresh fruit,” he said.

The warming center is manned 24 hours a day and stocked with snacks and warm drinks.

“Making sure that they get a good, hot, home-cooked meal is my way of respecting them,” said Patterson.

When asked why the Grateful Life Community Church serves the community, Jess said, “love your neighbor as you love yourself.”

To donate to Grateful Life Community Church, a list of needs is on their Facebook page.