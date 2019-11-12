× Decatur man failed to register as sex offender

DECATUR, Ala. – Police arrest a Decatur man for failing to register as a sex offender.

Jason Brandon Phillips failed to register as a sex offender in October and police obtained a warrant for his arrest on November 4th. Phillips was arrested by Detective Pace on November 7th then transported to Morgan County Jail, according to the report.

Jason Phillips was convicted of sexual misconduct on November 14, 2016, thus subjecting him to the requirements of SORNA. SORNA requires Phillips to register quarterly with local law enforcement but according to police, Phillips most recently registered on July 18, 2019.

Phillip’s bond is $2,500.00.