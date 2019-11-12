× Decatur man arrested after police chase ends in wreck

DECATUR, Ala. – Police say a man with a dozen arrest warrants tried to escape from them last week.

Eddie Reggie Sears, 28, was arrested after a chase Nov. 7, police said.

Sears had 12 warrants for failure to appear, police said. Officers said they tried to stop his car in the 900 block of Carridale Street and he led them on a brief pursuit.

Sears wrecked at the intersection of Spring Avenue and Austin Street, police said, and then tried to run away.

Police took him into custody on the warrants and also charged him with reckless endangerment, attempting to flee and elude, resisting arrest and second-degree marijuana possession.

He was booked into the Morgan County Jail without bond.