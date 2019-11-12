× Christmas Charities Year Round opens new location on Leeman Ferry

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Christmas Charities Year Road is opening a new location in Huntsville.

The organization is opening the new facility on Leeman Ferry Road. The open house and ribbon-cutting ceremony at the new location will be on November 14th, from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. with the ribbon cutting at 3:30 p.m.

This open house marks the 70th Anniversary of Christmas Charities Year Round.

The mission of Christmas Charities Year Round is to help Madison County residents with basic necessities by providing distribution of clothes, school supplies, household items, furniture, and Assistive Technology medical equipment at no cost year-round.

They also strive to provide year-round delivery of clothing to children at schools and distribute food and gifts to children and families during the Christmas season at no cost.

