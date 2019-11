× Body found at gas station in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Police are investigating after a body was found in the parking lot of the Vulcan gas station at the intersection of Bob Wallace and Patton Road.

HEMSI’s Don Webster said the trauma call came in at 6:14 a.m. Tuesday morning. According to Webster, the victim is male and may be homeless.

Huntsville Police are investigating but do not suspect foul play.

WHNT News 19 is working to gather more information.