Authorities searching for missing senior out of Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. – Authorities are searching for a missing senior from Irondale.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) says Howard Donald Warren, 76, may be suffering from a condition that impairs his judgment.

Warren is described as having a bald head, blue eyes, and was last seen wearing blue jeans and a multi-cam toboggan at the corner of 20th street and 11th avenue in Birmingham, Alabama around 4:00 p.m. on November 11.

The Irondale Police Department is asking if anyone has any information regarding the location of Howard Donald Warren to contact them at (205)956-5990 or call your local law enforcement office.