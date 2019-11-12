× Arab superintendent finalists take tours, interview for position

ARAB, Ala. – The Arab City School District is moving onto the next step in the search for its new superintendent.

The five finalists for superintendent will be taking tours the week of Veterans Day 2019, while also meeting with board members and doing interviews.

Dr. Alan Miller was in Arab Tuesday. He is the department head for Counselor, Leadership & Special Education at Auburn University in Montgomery and the former superintendent at Haleyville.

David McCollum will undergo his tour and interview Wednesday. McCollum is an Arab High School graduate and is currently the principal at Banks-Caddell Elementary School in Decatur.

Dr. Johnny C. Berry III will be in Arab Thursday. Berry is the principal of Decatur High School.

Dr. Matthew Hubbard, who is the Executive Director of Supporting Programs at Sylacauga City Schools, will be take a tour and participate in an interview Friday.

On Monday, Dr. Bart Reeves will go through the same tour, meeting, and interview process. He is the current superintendent of Satsuma City Schools.

The Arab School District hired the Alabama Association of School Boards to find its new superintendent.

The group found 32 candidates from several different states, vetted them all with a background search, and narrowed it down to Miller, McCollum, Berry, Hubbard, and Reeves.