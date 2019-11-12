× Arab Public Library kicks off Food for Fines program

ARAB, Ala. – The Arab Public Library is doing some good in the community two-fold, by kicking off its Food for Fines program

Anyone with a fine can come drop off a non-perishable food item. The library will then knock off $1 worth of fines for each donation.

There is no limit on the fines that can be wiped clean.

“We are here for our patrons, we are here for the community and we don’t want them to feel like they can’t use this service because of a fine on their account, so I just I felt like this was important to help them and help the ones that are in need of food also,” said Arab Public Library Director Tanya Alexander.

Donations will be accepted through November 22.

The items will go to Temporary Emergency Services of Arab, so community members in need can have a warm Thanksgiving meal.

This is the first year the library has hosted the Food for Fines program. In the past, it had a mitten tree, where library-goers with fines could donate a pair of mittens to have some of their fines removed.