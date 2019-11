× 2 men injured in Madison County wreck

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. — Authorities said two men were hospitalized following a wreck in Madison County Tuesday morning.

The wreck happened around 5:45 a.m. at Memorial Parkway and Bob Wade Lane. HEMSI spokesman Don Webster said one man was taken to the hospital in serious condition. He said the second man suffered from non-life threatening injuries.

Huntsville police temporarily closed southbound lanes on Memorial Parkway while crews worked to clear the road.