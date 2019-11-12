School Delays across the Tennessee Valley

1 killed, 7 hurt in Sunday morning shootings across Memphis

Posted 7:23 am, November 12, 2019,

9mm pistol bullets and handgun on black table.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — At least one person was killed and seven others wounded in Sunday morning shootings across Memphis, Tennessee.

News outlets report city police responded to the first reported call of a shooting just before 3 a.m. Police said two people were found wounded and taken to a hospital, where one victim was listed as in critical condition.

Less than an hour later, police responded to a report of another shooting at a strip club. Police said one woman was killed and four men were wounded. Two men were hospitalized in critical condition. Another shooting was reported to police at about 5 a.m. and responding officers found one wounded person. Police said that person was shot in a fight with a man who was forced out of a nightclub.

Investigations are ongoing.

