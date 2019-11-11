Wreck sends truck into Tennessee River near Scottsboro

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. – A pickup truck ended up in the Tennessee River after a wreck that involved an 18-wheeler Monday morning, Alabama State Troopers said.

The wreck was reported around 11:45 a.m. at the intersection of Alabama Highways 35 and 40, which is on the east side of the Tennessee River near Scottsboro.

Alabama State Troopers said an 18-wheeler lost control turning from 40 onto 35, overturned and spilled its load of large metal beams. One of the beams hit a pickup and pushed it into the river, troopers said.

Some people nearby with a boat helped get the pickup truck driver out of the water, troopers said.

Troopers said there were only minor injuries, but the driver of the 18-wheeler was airlifted to Huntsville Hospital.

Crews were still picking up beams off the road around 2:15 p.m. and traffic was moving slowly in the area.

