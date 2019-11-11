× Trash Pandas to debut mascot at Bridge Street tree lighting

MADISON, Ala. – The Rocket City Trash Pandas mascot will make its debut later this month.

The mascot will make its first public appearance Nov. 22 at the annual holiday tree lighting at Bridge Street Town Centre, the team announced Monday.

“The Rocket City Trash Pandas are truly honored to take part in this North Alabama holiday tradition,” Trash Pandas President and CEO Ralph Nelson said in a news release. “As our gift to the community, we are presenting … or should I say, ‘unwrapping’ our mascot.”

The mascot will be unveiled just prior to the tree lighting at 6:15 p.m. He will sign autographs at the Trash Pandas Emporium after the tree lighting.

The mascot doesn’t have a name yet. Season ticket holders and Trash Pandas Nation members will get a chance over the next two weeks to vote on the proposed names:

Apollo

Buzz

Cosmo

Crash

Jetson

Sprocket

Trash Pandas Nation members are people who have bought licensed team merchandise at the Bridge Street store or on the Trash Pandas online store. Fans who want to vote but don’t receive an email ballot can get one by signing up online at the team website.

Opening day for the team’s inaugural season is April 15 at Toyota Field in Madison.