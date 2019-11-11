Three people arrested for lying in road during Huntsville Veterans Day parade

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville police said they arrested three protesters Monday morning for lying in the parade route for the Huntsville Veterans Day parade.

Police arrested Carlos Montez Chaverst, 26, of Birmingham; Garrick Rex Rawls, 33, of Madison; and Brandy Michelle McCollum, 47, of Hobson City.

Huntsville Police Department spokesman Lt. Michael Johnson said they were arrested after lying down in the parade route.

Activist Frank Matthews said the three were protesting the shooting death of Dana Fletcher by Madison police last month. Investigators have said Fletcher pointed a gun at police before they shot him, but his wife has said he wasn’t armed.

Police charged all three with disorderly conduct. Online jail records indicate they all were released on bond.

Chaverst was arrested in 2018 for protests in connection with the shooting of Emantic Bradford by Hoover police.