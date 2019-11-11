Rescue Mission offering Thanksgiving meals

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The Downtown Rescue Mission is offering turkey dinners for those who need it this Thanksgiving.

Workers are proudly signing people up to receive ingredients for their Thanksgiving meal.

“I think it’s just in the holiday's people like to be with their families and they like to have a holiday meal,” said Jay West from Downtown Rescue Mission.

The ‘Turkey Box’ provides all the fixings to feed a family of 4 to 6 on Thanksgiving. Inside the box will be a turkey and ingredients for two side dishes.

“It’s an opportunity for us to give to the community and say hey if you need a holiday meal, we’re happy to help you have that," West said.

Charles Pete signed up today, he says he’s excited to see what’s inside.

“This is the first time I have ever gotten a Turkey Box, I haven’t ever had to ask people for help, it’s the first time,” Pete said.

The rescue mission has 800 turkey dinners to give. There are only about 170 spots left. It is first come first serve. Sign up spots for turkey boxes are going quick, and it is first come first serve.

To register head over to the Downtown Rescue Mission at 1400 Evangel Drive, Huntsville, AL 35816 on Tuesday, November 12th from 10am-12pm.

Turkey Box's will be available for pick up for those who have registered, on Monday, Nov. 18 and Tuesday, Nov. 19.