New monument honoring veterans who served in the Global War on Terrorism unveiled in Florence

FLORENCE, Ala. - All current and former servicemen and women were honored at a Veterans Day Ceremony at the Florence-Lauderdale Veterans Memorial. The morning was filled with wartime stories of service and sacrifice.

"I got up and tried to walk again and when I did, I fell down and I looked down there and my leg was gone," said Marine veteran Ed Chaney when describing being injured by a booby trap in Vietnam.

City and county leaders expressed their appreciation for veterans.

"On behalf of our community and our state, and our nation, so we say this morning, thank you for your service," said Florence Mayor Steve Holt. Lauderdale County Commissioner, Chairman Danny Pettus said, "It wouldn't be the United States of America, so indeed, thank you."

For those who paid the ultimate sacrifice, a flyover and dove release were held. Officials also unveiled a new monument honoring veterans who served in the Global War on Terrorism. That brings the total number of monuments to five, the previous four honoring veterans who served in World Wars I and II, Korea, and Vietnam.