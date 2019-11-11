Murder charge dismissed in Alabama State student’s killing

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A reckless murder charge has been dismissed against a man accused in the fatal shooting of an Alabama State University student.

The Montgomery Advertiser reports District Judge Tiffany McCord questioned evidence presented against 23-year-old William Slater during a preliminary hearing on Wednesday before ruling there wasn’t probable cause to convict him.

Montgomery police say 19-year-old Alexis Moss was shot when a large altercation broke out in front of a home in September. The state’s investigator testified a shell casing found nearby matched a gun Slater had.

Slater’s attorney argued it couldn’t be proven the defendant acted with a shooter or was the instigator. A deputy district attorney responded that Slater could still be prosecuted as an accomplice without proof he fired the fatal bullet, but McCord dismissed the charge.

Information from: Montgomery Advertiser, http://www.montgomeryadvertiser.com

