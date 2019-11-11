First 100 guest receive treats at Ulta Beauty grand opening in Madison

MADISON, Ala. – Attention beauty gurus! A new Ulta location is coming to Madison.

The new store will be located at 8201 US Highway 72 in the Target shopping centre. The beauty store chain will carry a wide variety of hair products, makeup, fragrances, skin and nail care items, and even more, including an onsite salon.

The grand opening festivities are scheduled for Friday, November 15th at 10:00 a.m. and continue daily through Sunday, November 17th in Madison. Each day, the first 100 guests* will receive an Ulta Beauty treat – valued $5 to $100.

Must be 16 or older.

Ulta Beauty has an additional store at the Bridge Street Town Centre and on Bob Wallace Ave off Memorial Parkway.