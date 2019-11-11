Don’t miss the Veterans Day Parade in downtown Huntsville
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The annual Veterans Day Parade is Monday, November 11th in Huntsville.
The parade starts at 11:00 a.m. at the intersection of Woodson Avenue and Clinton Avenue in the downtown area. The Huntsville parade is touted the second-largest Veterans Day Parade in the nation.
All the downtown parking garages will have free parking.
Organizers encourage attendees to get there early and find a spot before they fill up.
The Veterans Memorial Park has one of the best views.