× Don’t miss the Veterans Day Parade in downtown Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The annual Veterans Day Parade is Monday, November 11th in Huntsville.

The parade starts at 11:00 a.m. at the intersection of Woodson Avenue and Clinton Avenue in the downtown area. The Huntsville parade is touted the second-largest Veterans Day Parade in the nation.

All the downtown parking garages will have free parking.

Organizers encourage attendees to get there early and find a spot before they fill up.

The Veterans Memorial Park has one of the best views.