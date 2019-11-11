Don’t miss the Veterans Day Parade in downtown Huntsville

Posted 5:17 am, November 11, 2019, by

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The annual Veterans Day Parade is Monday, November 11th in Huntsville.

The parade starts at 11:00 a.m. at the intersection of Woodson Avenue and Clinton Avenue in the downtown area. The Huntsville parade is touted the second-largest Veterans Day Parade in the nation.

All the downtown parking garages will have free parking.

Organizers encourage attendees to get there early and find a spot before they fill up.

The Veterans Memorial Park has one of the best views.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.