Alabama Democratic Women announce first annual State Conference

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Alabama Democratic Women announced their first annual State Conference.

The annual State Conference will be held on Saturday, January 25, 2020, at the Hoover Country Club in Birmingham. The registration fee for the conference is $50 for members of the Alabama Democratic Women and will feature various training, presentations, and speakers.

Breakfast and lunch will be provided at the conference.

To pre-register for the State Conference and/or join Alabama Democratic Women click here. Membership to Alabama Democratic Women is $10 and women, men, and non-binary persons are invited to join.

Alabama Democratic Women is the Alabama Chapter of the National Federation of Democratic Women and received its charter earlier this year.

The mission of the chapter is to unite the women of the Democratic Party, to promote the cause of the Democratic Party, to initiate and carry out programs and projects on behalf of the Party, and to encourage full participation of women at every level of the Democratic Party

