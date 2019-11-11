Veteran brothers return from trip of a lifetime together

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Two served in the Army. Three served in the Marine Corps. And all five served in the Vietnam War.

As WHNT News 19 previously reported, the Miller brothers went on their first family trip as veterans. Now they feel the welcome home many say they have always wanted.

Five Vietnam veterans are used to spending quality time together. For 10 years, the men bonded over breakfast before marching in the Veterans Day parade in Huntsville.

Leo Miller, Willie Miller, Thomas Miller, and fraternal twins John Miller and James Miller received the trip of a lifetime in Washington D.C. with Forever Young Senior Veterans. They say they finally received the recognition they deserved for serving in the Vietnam War.

"It feels good to have the recognition now," said John, "But I look at it this way, the recognition that we're getting now, I look at it as a blessing from God."

The brothers went on their first trip together in October. They said their experience was unforgettable.

Leo said, "When we got to the airport, everybody was just clapping, welcoming us home from Vietnam, you know, the welcome we didn't get when we really came home from Vietnam."

Thomas said, "It was about 500 people there."

Forever Young Senior Veterans in Huntsville gave John the chance to stand in front the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial.

"Without Dr. King, we won't have the rights that we have today," said John, "That's why it means so much to me."

The Miller brothers will never stop breaking bread as long as they live.

"We hang out anyway," said Willie, "but to be on the trip together, that was a unique experience, something we will never forget."

Forever Young Senior Veterans in Alabama is a wish-granting organization for vets over 65. It sends them back to grounds they served or to Washington D.C.