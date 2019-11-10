Titans Keys to the Game for Kansas City Chiefs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Tennessee Titans will be back in action at noon hosting the Kansas City Chiefs and their high powered offense. Looking to bounce back from last week's loss, Mike Keith gives us the keys to the game.

"The Titans gave themselves little shot to win at Carolina due to mistakes, so key number one for this Sunday is simply cut out those mistakes, especially the penalties. Titans penalty yards are up over 60% from last season and that needs to change immediately. Key number two - get Derek Henry involved from the start. Against a powerful offense like Kansas City's, the Titans can not afford to lose time of possession as they have in recent weeks. The best way to avoid that, by pounding Henry time and time again, but to do that the Titans offense has to execute in other areas to stay on the field. Tennessee will be hard-pressed to beat Kansas City without a big effort from number 22. And finally, don't give up the big play that not only falls on the defense but also on the Titan special teams. The Chiefs have weapons to hit their opponents from everywhere. Tennessee must bottle up Kansas City all day long. A tough challenge yes, but one that the Titans must accept to be able to win."

Don't forget, you can watch today's game on WHNT News 19!