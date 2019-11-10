× Skating in the Park opens Friday with free hot chocolate, popcorn, and skates

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Lace up those skates, because Skating in the Park is back for its eighth year!

The festivities kick off on Friday, November 15 outside the Huntsville Museum of Art.

Skating starts at 4 p.m. with multiple perks until 5 p.m.:

Free popcorn and hot chocolate

Free skate rental

Anna and Elsa will be in the Rocket City

On top of this, the first 25 skaters get free museum passes and will be entered into a drawing for a family membership to the museum.

Skating lasts until 10 p.m. on Friday and regular hours go into effect the next day:

Monday-Thursday: 4-9 p.m.

Friday: 4-10 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.

Sunday: noon-8 p.m.

Admission is based on age:

10 and older: $15

Nine and younger: $10

Groups of 10 or more can get in for $13 per person

Scooters (for those learning to ice skate) will cost an additional $5.

If you bring your own skates, you get a $5 discount.

Hours may vary due to weather and holidays, so watch Facebook for updates.