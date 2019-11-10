North Alabama high school football teams show out in round one of playoffs

This week kicked off high school football playoffs.

Here’s a look at the top plays from round one of the playoffs.

Play number five comes from JPII vs. Brooks. This one is brought to you by two of our former players of the week. Falcons quarterback Seth Brown goes deep downfield for Sean Zerkle who hauls in the catch for the score.

For play four we've got Collinsville vs Colbert County. Panthers quarterback Kaleb Jones finds Michael Tucker downfield. Tucker makes a big catch. It looks like he's gonna get tripped up, but he's too quick and runs it all the way in for a 61-yard touchdown.

Play three is courtesy of the Muscle Shoals Trojans. Quarterback Logan Smothers passing to Kolby Smith with 51 yards there. Smith scores the touchdown.

Play number two comes from Madison County hosting Corner. Austin Mills rolls out of the pocket. They got him wrapped up, oh wait no they don't. Mills flips it to Quamain Gamble, and he's gonna do the rest.

Our top play this week goes back to JPII vs. Brooks. This time it's from the home team. Lions on the march. Carson Daniel hits Kobe Warden over the middle. He stays on his feet and even hurdles a guy until he's finally brought down. A huge gain for Brooks.