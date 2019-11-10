Manna House stands ready to help Huntsville

The nonprofit Manna House stands ready to help those in need with food and any number of other things, but it’s not easy.

Fran Fluhler is quick to say that some of those who need help have a hard time asking for it; many of them have never asked for help before.

“About 50 percent of our line each night is people who have never had to have help and so you go to that door and look at people who are coming to get help. They’re looking down, they’re not looking up usually. They’re very awkward and uncomfortable – we want to make them feel comfortable.”

Part of Manna House’s help to the community is the annual Thanksgiving lunch. This year’s lunch is being served at First Baptist Church Huntsville on Governor’s Drive. They’ll start serving at noon on Thanksgiving day and keep going until the food runs out. Last year they served 1,000 people and delivered 500 meals.

You can watch our full interview with Fluhler below: