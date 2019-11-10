× Judge issues gag order in Aniah Blanchard kidnapping case

OPELIKA, Ala. – A gag order has been put in place in the case against the man accused of kidnapping Aniah Blanchard.

According to WIAT, the Lee County district attorney said there has been a gag order put in place, prohibiting him and 29-year-old Ibraheem Yazeed’s legal team from speaking on the details of the case.

Yazeed was arrested on Friday morning in Escambia County, Florida after being sought for the disappearance of 19-year-old Blanchard, who disappeared on October 24.

Yazeed has been charged with kidnapping and is now in jail in Opelika.