Huntsville Hospital, urgent care centers merge

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Huntsville Hospital Health System and Urgent Team Urgent Care & Walk-In Centers are forming a partnership to create a network of urgent care and family care centers in North Alabama.

Al.com reports beginning Dec. 2, Urgent Team Walk-In Urgent Care locations in Decatur, Florence, Huntsville, Muscle Shoals, and Madison will be rebranded as Huntsville Hospital Urgent Care centers. All of the centers will be open seven days a week and provide treatment for injuries, illnesses, and conditions that are urgent, but non-life threatening. Walk-ins are welcome or patients may schedule a same-day or next-day visit online.

Huntsville Hospital Health System Chief Operating Officer Jeff Samz called it an “exciting initiative.” He says the partnership will help fill the gap in consumer and employer health demand.