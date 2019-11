BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Aniah Blanchard’s family is receiving support from a person who is familiar with what they are going through.

Beth Holloway, whose daughter Natalee disappeared while taking a class trip to Aruba in 2005, is helping Texas Equusearch try to find Blanchard.

Since Natalee’s disappearance, Beth Holloway has been an advocate for missing children.

A reward for information on Blanchard‘s whereabouts is up to $105,000.