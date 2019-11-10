Attorney representing Dana Fletcher’s family demands answers and transparency

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Ben Crump, nationally renowned civil rights and personal injury attorney representing Dana Fletcher’s family, will address the media on Monday.

Fletcher was killed by Madison Police officers outside of a Planet Fitness on October 27. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday that Dana Fletcher reached for a gun and pointed it at Madison Police officers before they shot and killed him.

According to a media release, Attorney Ben Crump is “demanding answers and transparency” in the officer-involved shooting that left Dana Fletcher dead.

The press conference will start at 3 p.m. at the Reunited Fellowship of Deliverance in Huntsville.

Cherelle Fletcher, wife of Dana Fletcher, and Shayla Fletcher, sister of Dana Fletcher, will be present at the press conference. Pastor James M. Jones, Sr. and community activist Frank Matthews will also be in attendance.

WHNT News 19 will have a crew at the conference.